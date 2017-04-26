Durbin issues statement on Trumps tax 'proposal'
April 26, 2017 1:47 PM
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s tax ‘proposal’:
President Trump should release his own tax returns if he wants to have any credibility in a debate about America’s tax code. Let’s be clear, his ‘plan’ would add dramatically to the national deficit to fund a massive tax giveaway to corporations and millionaires.
