WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Immigration Subcommittee, today issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of State issued new criteria in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from six-Muslim majority nations and all refugees.

“Earlier this week, the Supreme Court exempted from the ban travelers and refugees with a ‘bona fide relationship’ with individuals or entities in the United States. However, the Trump Administration has ignored the Court’s directive by excluding people like the grandparents of U.S. citizens and refugees with longstanding relationships with U.S. resettlement agencies.

“The Trump Administration’s arbitrary guidelines will do nothing to keep Americans safe. They will, however, place an unfair burden on close family members of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, endanger the lives of countless people fleeing war and terrorism, and hurt America’s standing in the world.”

