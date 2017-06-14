Durbin issues statement on Sessions' testimony in Intel Committee
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee:
In his first few weeks as the nation’s highest ranking legal authority, Attorney General Sessions has recused himself from the investigation of Russian interference in our election, recommended the dismissal of the Director of the FBI, reportedly offered his resignation to the President, and refused to answer questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee. It is hard to see how he can continue to serve.
