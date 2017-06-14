Durbin issues statement on Sessions' testimony in Intel Committee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee: Article continues after sponsor message In his first few weeks as the nation’s highest ranking legal authority, Attorney General Sessions has recused himself from the investigation of Russian interference in our election, recommended the dismissal of the Director of the FBI, reportedly offered his resignation to the President, and refused to answer questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee. It is hard to see how he can continue to serve. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending