Durbin issues statement on President Trump's fiscal year 2019 budget
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted his fiscal year 2019 budget request to Congress:
“We knew this was coming. After blowing a massive hole in the budget with a colossal corporate tax giveaway, President Trump now wants seniors and working families to pay for it with huge cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. The wealthy get a massive tax cut and our elderly and disabled pay for it with cuts in their health care. Welcome to President Trump’s ‘Great American Heist.’”
