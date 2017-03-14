WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the House Republican health care repeal, which estimates that 14 million people would lose their health insurance by 2018, and cause 24 million people to lose coverage by 2026: 

The CBO score is in, and 24 million Americans are out. This is the Republicans’ answer to health care in America—24 million people without health insurance.

