CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement that he will nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

“Mr. Kennedy is entirely unqualified to lead our federal health programs. While masquerading as a crusader against corporate influence or for the concerns of children and parents, Mr. Kennedy pushes quack science that will cause more disease and death. His theories are unsubstantiated and dangerous. This position has life-and-death responsibilities. America deserves nothing less than a serious person to fill it. Mr. Kennedy is not that person.”

