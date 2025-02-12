WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Sean Casten (D-IL-06) led members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin urging him to reconsider reported plans to terminate more than 1,100 probationary EPA employees, including many based in Illinois.

“We are deeply concerned about the negative impacts such terminations—done across the board without consideration for positional need or programmatic impact—would have on the agency’s ability to protect public health and the environment in the state of Illinois and across the nation,” the lawmakers wrote. “Though they are probationary, many of these employees are long-standing federal workers and subject matter experts with experience vital to running the EPA effectively and efficiently. They perform critical functions protecting Americans from dangers related to pesticides, waste management, chemical control, and ground and drinking water.”

EPA Region V, which employs many EPA workers, is headquartered in Chicago.

“The potential dismissal of approximately employees based out of the EPA Region V Office in Chicago threatens the health and safety of communities the state, as well as the rest of the states in Region V, and will undermine ongoing efforts to monitor and improve air and water quality, manage hazardous waste, and restore the ecosystem of the largest freshwater system in the world,” the lawmakers continued.

“In light of these concerns, we request that you reconsider any plans to terminate probationary EPA employees. We urge you to consider the critical importance of these workers to the EPA’s mission and the potential adverse effects these terminations would have on the public health and environment of the American people,” the lawmakers urged Administrator Zeldin.

In addition to Durbin and Casten, the letter is signed by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), and Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17).

A copy of the letter can be found here and below:

February 11, 2025

Dear Administrator Zeldin,

As members of the Illinois delegation, we write to express our profound concern about the potential immediate termination of over 1,100 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees, many based in Illinois, as well as the impact this could have on public health and our environment.

Reports indicate that EPA staff members have received emails informing them of possible immediate dismissal due to their probationary status. We are deeply concerned about the negative impacts such terminations—done across the board without consideration for positional need or programmatic impact—would have on the agency’s ability to protect public health and the environment in the state of Illinois and across the nation.

Though they are probationary, many of these employees are long-standing federal workers and subject matter experts with experience vital to running the EPA effectively and efficiently. They perform critical functions protecting Americans from dangers related to pesticides, waste management, chemical control, and ground and drinking water. They are essential to the EPA’s mission and to the well-being of our constituents.

Illinois is home to industrial sites, precious natural resources, and unique environmental challenges that require diligent oversight, remediation, and ongoing enforcement. As just one example, the Chicago area has more lead pipes than any other American city, requiring EPA water technical assistance to help communities identify lead service lines, develop replacement plans, and apply for funding for lead pipe removal.

The potential dismissal of approximately employees based out of the EPA Region V Office in Chicago threatens the health and safety of communities the state, as well as the rest of the states in Region V, and will undermine ongoing efforts to monitor and improve air and water quality, manage hazardous waste, and restore the ecosystem of the largest freshwater system in the world.

In light of these concerns, we request that you reconsider any plans to terminate probationary EPA employees. We urge you to consider the critical importance of these workers to the EPA’s mission and the potential adverse effects these terminations would have on the public health and environment of the American people.

