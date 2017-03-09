Durbin hosts Illinois members at delegation luncheon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today hosted members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation at the second Illinois Congressional Delegation Luncheon of the 115th Congress. Started by the late U.S. Senator Alan J. Dixon, the Illinois Delegation Luncheon has been held regularly in Washington, D.C. at no expense to the federal taxpayer for more than 25 years. Article continues after sponsor message The luncheon today was attended by eight members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation: U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Dan Lipinski (IL-03), Mike Quigley (IL-05), Danny Davis (IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), Brad Schneider (IL-10), and Bill Foster (IL-11). More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending