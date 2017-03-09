WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today hosted members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation at the second Illinois Congressional Delegation Luncheon of the 115th Congress. Started by the late U.S. Senator Alan J. Dixon, the Illinois Delegation Luncheon has been held regularly in Washington, D.C. at no expense to the federal taxpayer for more than 25 years.

The luncheon today was attended by eight members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation: U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Dan Lipinski (IL-03), Mike Quigley (IL-05), Danny Davis (IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), Brad Schneider (IL-10), and Bill Foster (IL-11).

