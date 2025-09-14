WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today met with the Illinois Pork Producers Association who shared their top policy priorities in the pork industry.

Durbin and the group discussed the effects of California’s Proposition 12 on Illinois pork production, as well as the critical role of foreign workers in keeping the Illinois pork industry strong.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois pork production relies heavily on foreign workers, working on the farm, in meat packing plants, in restaurants, and in grocery stores. These are the toughest jobs in the country, it is difficult work, and we need them. These workers are an essential part of pork production,” said Durbin. “I encouraged the pork producers to speak out to their friends, neighbors, and communities, so that more downstate communities can learn about the critical importance of immigrant labor to Illinois agriculture, and for reliable and affordable food on the table for every Illinois household.”

The meeting included producers from the following Illinois cities:

Hampshire

Altona

Carlyle

Princeville

Pearl

New Berlin

Morrisonville

Hillsboro

Clinton

Jacksonville

Photos of the meeting are available here.

More like this: