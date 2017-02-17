WASHINGTON D.C., CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner released the following statement on the passing of former Congressman Bob Michel:

"Congressman Michel was the definition of a public servant. Best known for his bipartisan style and working cooperatively with Democrats and Republicans alike, he was beloved by all. He fought hard for his country in World War II, and spent the rest of his life tirelessly working on behalf of Peoria, the state of Illinois, and our nation. Diana and I send our deepest sympathies to his family."

Article continues after sponsor message

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the passing of former House Republican Leader and Illinois Congressman Bob Michel:

“Every politician alive should pray that, like Bob Michel, the last words said of him would be ‘the face of decency and public service’. Michel’s replacement as Republican leader in the U.S. House by Newt Gingrich marked the end of an era of civility in Congress. It has never been the same since. His passing this morning reminds us that the son of an immigrant from Peoria, a decorated veteran of World War II and a proud Republican leader can set a standard we all should aspire to. I have known Bob for 35 years. We had neighboring congressional districts downstate. We campaigned for each other’s opponents. But there was never a moment when we weren’t respectful and friends. His legacy goes beyond his years of service. He left a remarkable protégé in Ray LaHood who to this day embodies Bob Michel’s extraordinary values.”

More like this: