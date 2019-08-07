WASHINGTON—After repeated incidents of Major League Baseball (MLB) fans being hit by foul balls, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wrote to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, urging MLB to collect and report data about fan injuries at MLB baseball stadiums. In their letter, the Senators said that releasing this data would help provide the public a better understanding of fan injuries and evaluate the voluntary safety measures that teams are implementing.

“This will provide a more honest public dialogue and help protect baseball’s biggest (and littlest) fans,” wrote Durbin and Duckworth. “We appreciate the efforts individual teams have taken so far for the safety of fans. Transparency benefits everyone in making informed decisions and preserves the integrity of the game.”

In June, Durbin and Duckworth wrote to Manfred urging him to have all 30 MLB teams extend protective netting to the right and left field corners at all ballparks.

August 6, 2019

Dear Commissioner Manfred:

Article continues after sponsor message

We are writing to encourage Major League Baseball to collect and report data about fan injuries at MLB baseball stadiums. This will provide a more honest public dialogue and help protect baseball’s biggest (and littlest) fans.

In 2014, Bloomberg News estimated that foul balls injure nearly 1,800 fans each season, which equals approximately two people injured per three games played. Since then, many teams have increased fan safety by voluntarily extending protective netting to the dugouts. Several teams also have voluntarily extended or pledged to extend the netting down the foul poles. We commend these efforts to prioritize fan safety, but more can and should be done.

While the Bloomberg report provides some insight into fan injuries at MLB baseball stadiums, the report is five years old, and we need more information to have a fuller picture. We currently rely on media coverage about foul ball injuries, which can lead to misinformation and confusion.

Fans should have more information about injuries. The creation of an injury registry would help provide the public a better understanding of fan injuries at MLB stadiums and help evaluate the voluntary safety measures that many teams are implementing. In addition, we have been told that teams collect data on areas of fan seating, which are more vulnerable to foul balls. Disclosing that information would help inform fans and their families about the safest locations to sit.

We appreciate the efforts individual teams have taken so far for the safety of fans. Transparency benefits everyone in making informed decisions and preserves the integrity of the game.

We look forward to working with you.

More like this: