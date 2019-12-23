WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Census Bureau in Illinois is recruiting temporary, part-time census takers, among other positions, for the 2020 Census. Thousands of people throughout Illinois will be needed to work as census takers for the 2020 Census between January and June of 2020. These short-term jobs pay between $14.00 - $29.50 an hour, allow for flexible hours, and offer paid training and reimbursement for authorized work-related expenses, such as mileage incurred while conducting census work.

“The Census results help determine representation in government, as well as how federal funds are spent in your community on things like roads, parks, housing, schools, and public safety. It’s an incredibly important responsibility and I urge interested Illinoisans to apply for these jobs,” Durbin said.

“A fair and accurate Census has a real impact on people’s lives and determines how much federal funding would go to Illinois for important projects like transportation, infrastructure, education and more,” said Duckworth. “It’s important these jobs go to hard-working folks in our state and I encourage anyone interested to apply and take part in this civic duty.”

Those interested in becoming part-time census takers should apply as soon as possible. Information on how to apply is available on the Census Bureau’s website or through the toll-free Jobs Line at 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020).

To qualify, applicants must be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid email address, complete an application, and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.) You must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959. You must also pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting, commit to completing training, and be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.

In August, Durbin and Duckworth sent a letter to Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham urging the prioritization of local hiring. These efforts will not only provide employment opportunities across the State, but they are imperative in reaching and establishing trust within hard-to-count communities to ensure a fair and full count of all Illinoisans.

