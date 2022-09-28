Durbin, Duckworth Talk With Quad Cities Leaders About Reducing Gun Violence.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with Quad Cities community leaders, including Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, to discuss ways to work together to combat gun crimes in the region. During their conversation, local leaders explained the importance of information-sharing and coordination between federal, state, and local agencies throughout the Quad Cities region.

“The epidemic of gun violence has impacted every corner of the nation, including the Quad Cities,” said Durbin. “In my meeting with Quad Cities leaders today, I reaffirmed my commitment to creating safer communities for all through federal legislation, coordination, and information-sharing to help reduce gun violence.”

“It was great to meet with Quad Cities mayors and police chiefs today to discuss the efforts Senator Durbin and I are pushing for in the Senate to help keep Illinoisans safe—as well as what more can be done,” said Duckworth. “It’s important that all levels of government keep supporting our police officers as well as the working communities we serve, because together, we can work towards a better future.”

During his time as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Durbin has reported or discharged nine bipartisan bills out of Committee to enhance law enforcement officer recruitment, retention, and training to provide resources to address mental health challenges facing law enforcement officers. Additionally, the Judiciary Committee has held 11 hearings on the gun violence epidemic in the current Congress, including on gun trafficking, carjacking, assault weapons, gun violence targeting children, mass shootings, and threats to law enforcement.

