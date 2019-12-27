WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the White House announced the nomination of Stephen McGlynn to serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois:

“We are pleased that the President has nominated Judge Stephen McGlynn. He has the qualifications, integrity, and judgment to serve with distinction as a district court judge in the Southern District of Illinois. We appreciate the Administration’s willingness to work with us and with our nonpartisan screening committee to reach consensus on nominees who will serve the people of Illinois well. We look forward to guiding his nomination through the Senate.”

In 2017, Durbin and Duckworth established screening committees to assist them in evaluating candidates for a vacant federal judgeship, U.S. Attorney, and U.S. Marshal positions in Illinois. The task of the screening committees is to review and vet candidates for the vacancies and advise the senators regarding the candidates’ qualifications and fitness for the position.

A bio of Judge McGlynn from the White House is included below:

If confirmed, Stephen McGlynn of Illinois will serve as a District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. Stephen McGlynn currently serves as Circuit Judge on the Illinois Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court and previously served as a Justice on the Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court. Earlier in his career, Judge McGlynn was in private practice at McGlynn & McGlynn, Attorneys at Law. He has also served as a Special Assistant Attorney General of Illinois. Judge McGlynn earned his B.A. from the University of Dayton and his J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law.

