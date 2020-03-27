WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statements after President Donald Trump approved Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Illinois to help the State respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State had requested Individual Assistance (IA) for all 102 counties to support Illinoisans as the pandemic continues.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything Illinois has faced in recent memory, and today’s major disaster declaration will ensure families and individuals have the opportunity to receive increased federal assistance from the government. This will help Governor Pritzker as he addresses this unprecedented public health and economic crisis,” Durbin said.

“Illinoisans in every corner of our state will benefit from this major disaster declaration, which makes additional resources available to Governor Pritzker to help relieve the unprecedented economic burden that this pandemic has placed on Illinois,’ Duckworth said.

Yesterday, Durbin and Duckworth sent a letter to President Trump supporting Governor Pritzker’s request.

