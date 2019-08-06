WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement today after a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) detailed recommendations for improved oversight by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of State Veterans Homes (SVH) across the country. In 2017, Durbin and Duckworth asked GAO to review VA oversight of SVH’s after a deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

“While SVHs is owned, operated, and managed by States, they receive financial support from the VA. This report makes crystal clear that the VA needs to improve its oversight of State Veterans Homes in order to provide transparency and accountability. VA support is critical to ensuring that issues such as the deadly Legionnaires’ outbreaks that occurred under the previous Illinois Governor’s watch never happen again.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Joins Bipartisan Effort To Protect Veterans’ Education Benefits
Mar 24, 2025
Bost Applauds VA Phase Out Of Transgender Treatments
Mar 18, 2025
Duckworth Reacts to Trump’s Plan to Fire More Than 80,000 VA Employees Which Would Further Jeopardize Veterans’ Access to Care
Mar 6, 2025
Attorney General Raoul, Multistate Coalition Request Meeting With Federal Officials About Potential Rollback Of Abortion Care For Veterans
6 days ago
Budzinski Calls Out House Veterans Affairs Committee for Hosting Sales Pitch with VA in Crisis
4 days ago

 