WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement after Illinois announced its first coronavirus-related death:

“We are both saddened by the confirmation of our state’s first death from COVID-19. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during what we know is an incredibly difficult time for them. As we have all seen, this pandemic will disrupt the way we all go about our daily lives, but this sad news is a reminder of just how important it is for all Illinoisans to follow official health and safety guidance, practice social distancing, and do everything in their power to avoid infecting themselves and others in their community. Our actions today can save lives tomorrow. Everyone in this country has a responsibility to do their part to protect us all.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: