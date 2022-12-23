Durbin, Duckworth Secure $182 Million For Illinois Projects In FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Bill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) secured more than $182 million through Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives. “This appropriations package makes significant investments in the future of Illinois,” Durbin said. “The use of Congressionally-directed spending provides Members of Congress, who know their states and districts better than federal agency personnel in Washington, with the ability to direct federal funding to priority projects in their communities. This much-needed federal funding will help localities in Illinois launch important infrastructure projects, improve access to health care, advance environmental conservation, strengthen community violence prevention initiatives, support our rural communities to ensure they have access to the resources they need, and much more.” “Our state and our nation are stronger when we invest in our communities and families—and that’s what this bipartisan funding agreement does,” said Duckworth. “I’m so proud I was able to help secure critical support for projects all across our state to help clean up our water, improve our state’s infrastructure, expand healthcare access, create jobs and tackle environmental injustice issues facing communities across Illinois.” The FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act includes the following Illinois priorities secured through Durbin and Duckworth Congressionally-directed spending requests: Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration Capital Improvements, Peoria: $3.5 million to the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research (NCAUR) for necessary modernizations to the federal buildings that house laboratories of the Agricultural Research Service. These improvements include repair and/or replacement of aging heating and cooling, electrical, and pneumatic systems at NCAUR, a federal laboratory that has been responsible for countless agriculture, food safety, environmental, and health care discoveries since its inception.

$500,000 to the Agricultural Research Service for necessary repairs and modernizations to its facilities in Urbana, Illinois. These improvements include repairs to the soybean field laboratory that houses the USDA Soybean Germplasm Collection, as well upgrades to heating and cooling, electrical, and water systems in a second building.

$210,000 to the Dixon Public Library to renovate 1700 square feet of space in its current building, which is more than 120 years old. This renovation will create a multi-purpose programming space for library and community meetings and gatherings.

$710,000 to Blessing Health System to expand an established telemedicine program with a mobile clinic containing diagnostic and telemedicine equipment. This mobile clinic would provide physical exams and diagnostic tests such as EKGs, X-rays, ultrasounds and lab services, to individuals in underserved areas, with an emphasis on women and seniors, in communities where such services are not available.

$163,000 to Carle Eureka Hospital to expand its rural telemedicine program covering a town of 5,000 people. The acquisition of mobile telemedicine carts, telemedicine provider workstations, and other related equipment will allow this rural hospital to expand access to specialty care, mental health care, and support services to members of the community and reduce the need to travel in order to obtain such services.

$218,000 to Saint Anthony Medical Center to expand telehealth services to additional rural hospitals and clinics surrounding Rockford. Funding would allow the hospital to procure the necessary equipment to establish telehealth programs in small, rural hospitals and utilize scarce clinical resources across a rural service area.

Capital Improvements, Flora : $2,505,000 to Clay County Hospital and Medical Clinics to expand and remodel County Hospital's Flora clinic to create a space that is conducive to providing safe, accessible, collaborative care to patients for many years into the future.

Capital Improvements, Mt. Morris: $1,000,000 to Mt. Morris Fire Protection District to provide funding for the design, engineering and site work for the construction of a new fire station in Mt. Morris, Illinois. The existing fire station has not been updated since the 1920s. Commerce, Justice, Science Gun violence prevention initiative, Lake County: $750,000 to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office to deploy violence interrupters to high crime areas within Lake County, including Waukegan, North Chicago, and Zion, in order to combat rising rates of violence in communities.

Recidivism reduction initiative, Chicago: $775,000 to the Haymarket Center to reduce recidivism among adults in vulnerable areas of Chicago who have completed inpatient treatment for substance use disorder and remain at high risk of re-engagement with criminal activities by using evidence-based interventions to decrease crime among 200 participants during year one by addressing the eight leading causes of recidivism.

Technology upgrades, Carbondale: $600,000 to the City of Carbondale to upgrade the records management software of the police department to improve tracking and analysis of crime data.

Violence prevention and intervention initiative, Chicago: $500,000 to Youth Outreach Services for pre-trial and crime prevention services for Cook County and Chicagoland youth ages 12 to 18. This program will divert justice-involved adolescents from youth detention center occupancy, using a trauma-informed and restorative justice approach, and support youth reentering the community.

Violence reduction initiative, Chicago: $800,000 to Metropolitan Family Services to expand training for professionals involved in addressing and responding to incidences of gun violence, as well as provide additional health and wellness resources for the staff, participants and larger community working to reduce violence and gang activity in Chicago.

Youth mentoring program, Chicago: $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Metropolitan Chicago to expand their youth mentoring efforts to include the West and far South Sides of Chicago, and south suburban Cook County. BBBS programming is individualized to each program participant based upon risk and protective factors they experience, and is proven to positively impact educational outcomes, social emotional development, and prevention of risky behaviors including violence.

Environmental Justice assessment, Chicago: $2,000,000 to University of Illinois-Chicago School of Public Health to fund the collective design and implementation of a community-driven air monitoring program to identify and uncover local air quality concerns and disparities across the City of Chicago. The goal of this program is to help guide public policy decisions at the local level to spearhead improvements in health and racial inequity, climate resiliency and renewable energy infrastructure.

Workforce development, Chicago : $500,000 to Heartland Alliance for Human Need & Human Rights for the Rapid Employment and Development Initiative (READI) Chicago program. READI Chicago works to strengthen employment opportunities for underserved individuals vulnerable to falling into gang life or the justice system through paid transitional jobs, cognitive-behavioral interventions (CBI), coaching and supportive services. READI is specifically focused on decreasing their program participant's involvement in gun violence and the criminal justice system and helps identify viable paths for better life outcomes.

Police anti-bias training expansion, Skokie : $299,000 to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center to support the statewide expansion of the Illinois Holocaust Museum's LEAD Training, an evidence-based initiative providing education to law enforcement personnel related to good policing, anti-bias practice, hate crime reporting and racial awareness to improve relations between police and the communities they serve.

Climate resilience education initiative, Chicago : $750,000 to Healthy Schools Campaign's Space to Grow initiative, which is an innovative response to the impacts of climate change and historic disinvestment on Chicago neighborhoods, schools and students. This program would help make sure school communities have a voice in the design of their schoolyard, provide nature-based and climate resilience education to foster generations of environmental stewards and work with all the partners to ensure the green stormwater infrastructure is well maintained over time.

Gun Violence Community Support, Chicago: $350,000 to the City of Chicago to support staff and programming focused on helping people with disabilities who are victims of violence, and people who become disabled as a result of gun and community violence. Article continues after sponsor message Energy and Water Bubbly Creek Restoration Project, Chicago: $1.3 million to the Army Corps of Engineers to complete design on the restoration of the South Fork of the South Branch of the Chicago River known as Bubbly Creek.

Des Plaines River Project, Cook and Lake Counties: $11 million to the Army Corps of Engineers to begin construction on a combined flood protection and ecosystem restoration project for the Upper Des Plaines River watershed.

Library Solar Power Project, Chicago : $1 million to the City of Chicago to retrofit and install solar panels at libraries on the South and West sides.

NESP LaGrange Lock Project, Beardstown: $49.3 million to the Army Corps of Engineers to complete design on the modernization of the LaGrange Lock on the Illinois River as part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP). NESP seeks to expand and modernize seven locks at the most congested lock locations along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers and fund $1.7B in ecosystem restoration.

Sewer Project, Cahokia Heights: $3.5 million to the Army Corps of Engineers to complete a new sewer project in Cahokia Heights.

Sewer Rehabilitation Projects, Wood River and Belleville: $3.5 million to the Army Corps of Engineers to continue ongoing sewer rehab projects in Wood River and Belleville.

Solar Farm Project, Quincy:$1.4 million to the City of Quincy to install two solar farms. Financial Services and General Government Small Business Accelerator, Joliet: $500,000 to the University of St. Francis for a Small Business Accelerator to provide small business owners with mentoring, training, access to a regional business incubator, and networking opportunities, with an emphasis on minority, women, and veteran-owned business startups.

Small Business Development Center, Rockford : $1 million to the City of Rockford to establish a small business development center focused on assisting minority and women entrepreneurs start and sustain a business. The Center will provide technical assistance through training, counseling, and business support.

Underrepresented Manufacturers Initiative, Chicago: $921,000 to mHUB for its Catalyze Initiative, which is a 5-year effort to reduce structural barriers to entrepreneurship and innovation in manufacturing for women and people of color. Developed to tackle systemic problems with multi-pronged solutions, the Catalyze Initiative bridges the access gap for underrepresented manufacturers, engineers and small business owners through a portfolio of programs to combat inequity.

Entrepreneurial Development Center, Joliet: $353,404 to Joliet Junior College's Entrepreneurial Development Center to help foster economic development within Joliet and the Illinois Community College District 525. This project would work directly with new and existing entrepreneurs from the conceptual stage of a business to formal businesses enterprises, assisting entrepreneurs with education, training and resource identification. Homeland Security Chicago Shoreline Morgan Shoal Project, Chicago: $200,000 to the City of Chicago to support the Morgan Shoal project to protect residential and public properties and Lake Shore Drive from flooding and erosion.

Horseshoe Lake Flooding and Restoration Project, East St. Louis : $500,000 to the City of East St. Louis for a flood control project at Horseshoe Lake State Park.

Road Viaduct Drainage Improvements, Flossmoor : $200,000 to the Village of Flossmoor to support drainage improvements.

Stormwater Infrastructure Project, Rock Island: $500,000 to the City of Rock Island for levee pumps needed to prevent flooding.

Stormwater Infrastructure Project, Hampshire: $518,000 to the Village of Hampshire to help fund the replacement of undersized storm sewers to accommodate the increases in stormwater this area sees.

Emergency Operation Center Project, Rockford: $1 million to the City of Rockford for the construction of a Homeland Security Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for coordination of emergency response activities in the City of Rockford. This center will serve as the hub of all response activities for fire, police, public works and other governmental and non-governmental officials. Interior Aquifer Mapping, Urbana : $1 million to the University of Illinois to map the underground geology of Mahomet Aquifer, the source of water to nearly one million people for residential, industrial, and agricultural uses across 17 counties in East Central Illinois.

Coal Ash Impoundment Assessment, Urbana: $650,000 to the University of Illinois to conduct a statewide assessment of Illinois' 72 coal ash impoundment ponds, which contain toxic byproducts from burning coal.

Drinking Water Expansion Project, DuPage County: $300,000 to DuPage County to expand the York Township Drinking Water System to 1,200 additional residents in unincorporated DuPage County.

Lead Service Line Replacement, Quincy : $400,000 to the City of Quincy to accelerate the replacement of Quincy's lead service lines.

Lead Service Line Replacement, Waukegan: $500,000 to the City of Waukegan to accelerate the replacement of lead service lines in Waukegan with a focus on lower income, underserved areas.

MWRD Forging Resilient Communities Program, Chicagoland: $3.5 million to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago to expand its Forging Resilient Communities Program, which is focused on building resilience in historically underserved areas in the Chicago region by reducing flooding.

Oak Ridge Cemetery Black History Initiative, Springfield: $150,000 to the City of Springfield to support a new Black History Initiative at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Sewer Extension, Peoria: $600,000 to the City of Peoria to extend the city's sewer system for new economic development.

Storm Sewer Installation, Streator: $400,000 to the City of Streator to install new storm sewers, eliminate combined sewer overflows, and reduce residential basement sewer backups.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Emergency Power Upgrades, Northern Moraine: $250,000 to the Northern Moraine Wastewater Reclamation District to upgrade the emergency power system at the Northern Moraine Reclamation District's Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Water Connection Project, Cook County: $500,000 to the Village of Bedford Park for a new water main to supply the Village of Lemont with drinking water.

Water and Sewer System Updates, Will County: $500,000 to Will County to replace damaged sewer lines in Fairmont, a disproportionally impacted low-to-moderate income community in unincorporated Will County.

Water Line Replacement, Centralia : $500,000 to the City of Centralia to replace Centralia's outdated and deteriorating main steel water line to prevent catastrophic failure of its water system.

Water Main Improvements, Ivesdale: $250,000 to the Village of Ivesdale to replace outdated, failing cement asbestos water mains.

Water Main Replacement, Edwardsville: $500,000 to the City of Edwardsville to replace Edwardsville's failing and undersized water mains on Cass Avenue.

Water and Sewer System Updates, Cahokia Heights : $2 millionto the City of Cahokia Heights for the rehabilitation of a portion of the main trunk line sewer.

Lead Service Line Removal, Chicago: $1 million to the City of Chicago to remove lead service lines in licensed daycare centers.

Wastewater Treatment Improvements, Streator: $1.2 million to the City of Streator for the installation of new energy-efficient motors and variable frequency drives in Streator's WWTP Oxidation Ditch.

ADA Improvements, Murphysboro : $20,000 to the Historic Liberty Theater to renovate one of the theater's restrooms to meet ADA requirements.

Wastewater Treatment Improvements, Cedar Point: $530,000 to the Village of Cedar Point to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility, including dike repairs, sludge removal, rock filter replacement and repairs to the outlet piping.

Water Main Improvements, Diamond: $601,000 to the Village of Diamond to replace approximately 2,000 feet of an aging and failing watermain and rehabilitate three sanitary lift stations that are over 30 years old. Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Community Clinic, Chicago: $1 million to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago to partner with Stone Community Development Corporation to create a new community health clinic site in Austin to serve children and families.

$1 million to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago to partner with Stone Community Development Corporation to create a new community health clinic site in Austin to serve children and families. Health Care Career Pipeline Program, Oak Lawn: $500,000 to Advocate Aurora Health to provide summer internships to local college students and expand career opportunities in the health care field.

$500,000 to Advocate Aurora Health to provide summer internships to local college students and expand career opportunities in the health care field. Kindergarten Readiness Program, North Chicago: $975,000 to Kids Above All in partnership with North Chicago Schools to support programming focused on ensuring children in Lake County reach developmental milestones and are ready for kindergarten.

$975,000 to Kids Above All in partnership with North Chicago Schools to support programming focused on ensuring children in Lake County reach developmental milestones and are ready for kindergarten. Network Level Health Specialists Project, Chicago: $750,000 to Chicago Public Schools to launch a collaboration with Chicago hospitals and healthcare systems engaged in the HEAL initiative to establish a network-based health specialist model.

$750,000 to Chicago Public Schools to launch a collaboration with Chicago hospitals and healthcare systems engaged in the HEAL initiative to establish a network-based health specialist model. Population Health Career Pathway Program, Chicago: $1.25 million to Sinai Health System to expand Sinai’s Population Health Career Pathway Program, which provides career training in growing population health careers for at-risk youth in Chicago.

$1.25 million to Sinai Health System to expand Sinai’s Population Health Career Pathway Program, which provides career training in growing population health careers for at-risk youth in Chicago. School-Based Mental Health Services, Chicago, Illinois : $1.5 million to the University of Illinois Chicago in partnership with Rush University to expand school-based health services in Chicago.

$1.5 million to the University of Illinois Chicago in partnership with Rush University to expand school-based health services in Chicago. Violence Recovery Services, Chicago: $1.25 million to the University of Chicago Medical Center in partnership with Metropolitan Family Services to deliver street outreach and violence recovery services on the South Side of Chicago.

$1.25 million to the University of Chicago Medical Center in partnership with Metropolitan Family Services to deliver street outreach and violence recovery services on the South Side of Chicago. Advanced Electronics Initiative, DeKalb: $1.5 million to Northern Illinois University for updated technology and equipment to transform an existing microchip lab space into a modern engine for workforce development and innovation in microchip research, design, workforce development and small business innovation and prototyping.

$1.5 million to Northern Illinois University for updated technology and equipment to transform an existing microchip lab space into a modern engine for workforce development and innovation in microchip research, design, workforce development and small business innovation and prototyping. Behavioral Health Clinic Expansion, Hazel Crest: $450,000 to Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness to renovate and purchase equipment for a new behavioral health clinic in Hazel Crest.

$450,000 to Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness to renovate and purchase equipment for a new behavioral health clinic in Hazel Crest. Behavioral Health Triage Center, Rockford: $1 million to Rosecrance for their behavioral health triage center to serve patients experiencing severe psychiatric and behavioral health crises.

$1 million to Rosecrance for their behavioral health triage center to serve patients experiencing severe psychiatric and behavioral health crises. Cancer Lab Equipment, Chicago : $750,000 to Rush University Medical Center for new lab equipment for Rush’s new Cancer Institute.

$750,000 to Rush University Medical Center for new lab equipment for Rush’s new Cancer Institute. Community Health Navigator Program, Chicago : $238,000 to the YMCA of Metro Chicago to pilot a Community Health Navigator program at three YMCAs to address long-haul COVID and health disparities.

$238,000 to the YMCA of Metro Chicago to pilot a Community Health Navigator program at three YMCAs to address long-haul COVID and health disparities. Community Health Workers Capacity Building Initiative, Springfield : $500,000 to the Illinois Public Health Association to expand training efforts for community health workers.

$500,000 to the Illinois Public Health Association to expand training efforts for community health workers. Facility Expansion, Chicago: $1 million to the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center for renovations to better meet the needs of child victims of sexual abuse and expand capacity for mental health services.

$1 million to the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center for renovations to better meet the needs of child victims of sexual abuse and expand capacity for mental health services. Mechatronics and Automation Program, Elgin: $936,000 to Elgin Community College to launch a Mechatronics/Automation Certificate training program.

$936,000 to Elgin Community College to launch a Mechatronics/Automation Certificate training program. Medical Training & Simulation Laboratory, Olympia Fields : $1 million to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields to equip a medical simulation laboratory to train physicians, residents, and nurses.

$1 million to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields to equip a medical simulation laboratory to train physicians, residents, and nurses. Mental Health Services Expansion, Chicago: $375,000 to Northwestern University Settlement House to expand bilingual mental health services for children and families.

$375,000 to Northwestern University Settlement House to expand bilingual mental health services for children and families. NICU Expansion, Rockford: $1 million to Swedish American Health System to expand the neonatal intensive care unit and increase available maternal and infant health services in Rockford.

$1 million to Swedish American Health System to expand the neonatal intensive care unit and increase available maternal and infant health services in Rockford. New Nursing School, Chicago : $750,000 to National Louis University to help establish a new School of Nursing by supporting facility renovations and equipment purchases.

$750,000 to National Louis University to help establish a new School of Nursing by supporting facility renovations and equipment purchases. Nursing Facility Expansion, Normal: $2 million to Illinois State University to construct a new facility for the College of Nursing.

$2 million to Illinois State University to construct a new facility for the College of Nursing. Open Educational Resources, Chicago: $500,000 to the City Colleges of Chicago to launch a task force and pilot program for Open Educational Resources (OER) at Harold Washington College.

$500,000 to the City Colleges of Chicago to launch a task force and pilot program for Open Educational Resources (OER) at Harold Washington College. Rural Health Institute, Springfield: $1 million to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine to create a new Institute for Rural Health.

$1 million to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine to create a new Institute for Rural Health. Springfield Re-Entry Program, Springfield: $250,000 to Shifting into New Gear (SING) to support re-entry mentoring for citizens returning to community and family life after incarceration.

$250,000 to Shifting into New Gear (SING) to support re-entry mentoring for citizens returning to community and family life after incarceration. Teaching Program Development, Chicago : $750,000 to Lawndale Christian Health Center to construct an exam room clinic in conjunction with their new medical residency program.

$750,000 to Lawndale Christian Health Center to construct an exam room clinic in conjunction with their new medical residency program. Truck Driver Training Program, Ullin: $450,000 to Shawnee Community College to expand its commercial truck driver training program to its Metropolis and Cairo campuses.

$450,000 to Shawnee Community College to expand its commercial truck driver training program to its Metropolis and Cairo campuses. Unity Point Mental Health Project, Peoria: $1 million to Methodist Health Services to support renovations for a new facility to house both inpatient and outpatient care for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit at Unity Point Health.

$1 million to Methodist Health Services to support renovations for a new facility to house both inpatient and outpatient care for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit at Unity Point Health. Newborn Intensive Care Unit Equipment, Chicago: $863,000 to Cook County Health to replace equipment for a newborn intensive care unit.

$863,000 to Cook County Health to replace equipment for a newborn intensive care unit. CASA Expansion, Statewide : $256,000 to Illinois CASA to expand the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs to six central Illinois counties within the 4th Judicial Circuit.

: $256,000 to Illinois CASA to expand the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs to six central Illinois counties within the 4th Judicial Circuit. Low-Income Communities Healthcare Expansion, Chicago : $978,000 to Infant Welfare Society to expand the integrated and coordinated healthcare home to meet the urgent needs of low-income communities identified as areas lacking access to healthcare professionals.

: $978,000 to Infant Welfare Society to expand the integrated and coordinated healthcare home to meet the urgent needs of low-income communities identified as areas lacking access to healthcare professionals. Mobile Mental Healthcare, Chicago : $649,000 to BUILD, Inc. to launch two additional Mobile Mental Health programs to expand access to mental healthcare in Chicago neighborhoods.

: $649,000 to BUILD, Inc. to launch two additional Mobile Mental Health programs to expand access to mental healthcare in Chicago neighborhoods. Aviation Apprentice Program, Cook County: $350,000 to AeroStar Avion Institute for an educational apprentice program to address the Federally recognized shortage of aircraft pilots nationwide as well as the underrepresentation of women and people of color serving as pilots in the aerospace industry.

$350,000 to AeroStar Avion Institute for an educational apprentice program to address the Federally recognized shortage of aircraft pilots nationwide as well as the underrepresentation of women and people of color serving as pilots in the aerospace industry. Water Monitoring Training Program, Chicago : $225,000 to Current for the development of a pilot, entry-level training program centered on water quality sampling and monitoring.

: $225,000 to Current for the development of a pilot, entry-level training program centered on water quality sampling and monitoring. Domestic Violence Hotline Expansion, Statewide : $550,000 to The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence expand the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline.

: $550,000 to The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence expand the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline. Technology Support Program, Chicago: $402,000 to Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago for implementation of the Technology Divide Relief program, to provide critical technical support to individuals with disabilities to help make sure they have equitable access to services and support.

$402,000 to Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago for implementation of the Technology Divide Relief program, to provide critical technical support to individuals with disabilities to help make sure they have equitable access to services and support. CPS Higher Education Program, Chicago: $500,000 to City Colleges of Chicago to help schools in the Chicago Public School system create a pathway for students in their senior year to navigate higher education opportunities at City Colleges of Chicago.

$500,000 to City Colleges of Chicago to help schools in the Chicago Public School system create a pathway for students in their senior year to navigate higher education opportunities at City Colleges of Chicago. Emergency Housing Services, Cook County : $900,000 to Advocate Christ Medical Center to help enhance capacity at the Southland Hospitals and Shelters Collaborative Partnership - a group of local hospitals and social service agencies who collaborate to provide medical care, emergency housing services and short-term emergency assistance to families who are experiencing homelessness in suburban Cook County.

: $900,000 to Advocate Christ Medical Center to help enhance capacity at the Southland Hospitals and Shelters Collaborative Partnership - a group of local hospitals and social service agencies who collaborate to provide medical care, emergency housing services and short-term emergency assistance to families who are experiencing homelessness in suburban Cook County. Job Training Program, Statewide: $500,000 to Revolution Workshop for a Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Job Training Program, focused on reducing economic inequality through comprehensive job training.

$500,000 to Revolution Workshop for a Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Job Training Program, focused on reducing economic inequality through comprehensive job training. Mobile Manufacturing Lab, Centralia: $413,000 to Kaskaskia College for the development of a mobile manufacturing and training lab focused on workforce development and career training initiatives.

$413,000 to Kaskaskia College for the development of a mobile manufacturing and training lab focused on workforce development and career training initiatives. Internet Education Expansion, Chicago: $800,000 to Chicago State University for the redesign of the Chicago State University curriculum and to increase access to the internet by improving and expanding computer facilities. Military Construction and Veterans Affairs 126th Air Refueling Wing Refueling Hangar Facility, Scott Air Force Base : $2.5 million for the planning and design of a new Refueling Hangar Facility at Scott Air Force Base for the 126th Air Refueling Wing. The current hanger was constructed in 1956, remains in disrepair, and no longer meets Department of Defense seismic, energy, and fire standards.

$2.5 million for the planning and design of a new Refueling Hangar Facility at Scott Air Force Base for the 126th Air Refueling Wing. The current hanger was constructed in 1956, remains in disrepair, and no longer meets Department of Defense seismic, energy, and fire standards. General Richard L. Jones National Guard Readiness Center, Chicago:$3.5 million for the planning and design of major alternations to the General Richard L. Jones National Guard Readiness Center in Chicago Illinois. This facility was built in 1931 and remains one of the largest readiness centers in the country. However, it currently is underutilized due to a significant need for renovation and modernization Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Broadband Connectivity Data Center, Alton: $500,000 to the City of Alton to equip Alton’s broadband network data center.

$500,000 to the City of Alton to equip Alton’s broadband network data center. Community Center Renovations, East Saint Louis: $1 million to the City of East St. Louis for capital improvements to its community center.

$1 million to the City of East St. Louis for capital improvements to its community center. CTA Bus Security Shield Implementation Project, Chicago: $1 million to the Chicago Transit Authority to retrofit 250 of CTA’s buses with next generation security shields to protect bus drivers.

$1 million to the Chicago Transit Authority to retrofit 250 of CTA’s buses with next generation security shields to protect bus drivers. Dauberman Road Extension and Grade Crossing Project, Kane County: $500,000 to Kane County for the Dauberman Road extension and grade separation project.

$500,000 to Kane County for the Dauberman Road extension and grade separation project. East Grand Avenue Rehabilitation, Williamson County: $360,000 to Williamson County to rehabilitate East Grand Avenue.

$360,000 to Williamson County to rehabilitate East Grand Avenue. East Riverwalk Project, Kankakee: $475,000 to the City of Kankakee to support the East Riverwalk along the Kankakee River.

$475,000 to the City of Kankakee to support the East Riverwalk along the Kankakee River. Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure Program, Statewide: $6.715 million to the IDOT to provide grant funding to Illinois transit districts for new electric buses and charging infrastructure. This earmark will help fund the CTA’s Westside EV Bus Garage Redesign Project as well as EV Bus Procurement in Rockford and Waukegan (Pace).

$6.715 million to the IDOT to provide grant funding to Illinois transit districts for new electric buses and charging infrastructure. This earmark will help fund the CTA’s Westside EV Bus Garage Redesign Project as well as EV Bus Procurement in Rockford and Waukegan (Pace). Electric Paratransit Vehicle Program, Statewide: $1 million to the IDOT for a new pilot program focused on procuring EV paratransit vehicles for rural Illinois transit agencies.

$1 million to the IDOT for a new pilot program focused on procuring EV paratransit vehicles for rural Illinois transit agencies. Equipment and Facility Upgrades, Chicago: $250,000 for equipment and improvements at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Farm on Ogden in the Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.

$250,000 for equipment and improvements at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Farm on Ogden in the Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago. Fieldhouse Project, Chicago: $500,000 to the Chicago Park District to rebuild the Cragin Park fieldhouse in the Belmont-Cragin community of Chicago.

$500,000 to the Chicago Park District to rebuild the Cragin Park fieldhouse in the Belmont-Cragin community of Chicago. Learning Center Upgrades, Niles: $200,000 to the Village of Niles to support capital improvements to the Niles Teen Center.

$200,000 to the Village of Niles to support capital improvements to the Niles Teen Center. Mobile Meals Program, Aurora: $700,000 to the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry to create a Mobile Meals Program to expand its services to the underserved population in a five-county region.

$700,000 to the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry to create a Mobile Meals Program to expand its services to the underserved population in a five-county region. Municipal EV Readiness Project, Chicago Region : $500,000 to the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to develop policies and best practices for “EV Readiness” to help municipalities be more competitive for grants and investment.

: $500,000 to the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to develop policies and best practices for “EV Readiness” to help municipalities be more competitive for grants and investment. New YMCA Facility, Ottawa: $250,000 to the Ottawa YMCA to construct a new facility serving a low-income population in LaSalle County.

$250,000 to the Ottawa YMCA to construct a new facility serving a low-income population in LaSalle County. Northwest Economic Growth Area Infrastructure & Planning Study, Normal: $520,000 to the Town of Normal for an infrastructure and planning study.

$520,000 to the Town of Normal for an infrastructure and planning study. Pillsbury Mills Redevelopment Project, Springfield: $2 million to Moving Pillsbury Forward to redevelop the former Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield.

$2 million to Moving Pillsbury Forward to redevelop the former Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield. Renewable Energy and Urban Farming Campus, Chicago: $250,000 to Green Era Educational to support their Renewable Energy and Urban Farm Campus in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago.

$250,000 to Green Era Educational to support their Renewable Energy and Urban Farm Campus in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago. Route 53 to Wauponsee Glacial Trail Pedestrian Connection, Will County: $1.1 million to Will County to complete engineering and construction on a 1.34-mile pedestrian/bike trail connection linking the south side of Joliet’s Illinois Route 53 Corridor to the Will County Forest Preserve’s 23-mile Wauponsee Glacial Trail.

$1.1 million to Will County to complete engineering and construction on a 1.34-mile pedestrian/bike trail connection linking the south side of Joliet’s Illinois Route 53 Corridor to the Will County Forest Preserve’s 23-mile Wauponsee Glacial Trail. Sustainability Hub, Chicago, Illinois: $250,000 to Cultivate Collective for a sustainability hub on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

$250,000 to Cultivate Collective for a sustainability hub on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Technology Upgrades, Southern Illinois: $1.2 million to Rides Mass Transit, which provides paratransit service in an 18-county area in southeastern Illinois, for technology upgrades.

$1.2 million to Rides Mass Transit, which provides paratransit service in an 18-county area in southeastern Illinois, for technology upgrades. Trolley Trail Connector, Metro East: $900,000 to Gateway East Trails to complete engineering on a bicycle/pedestrian trail project that will connect Lebanon, MidAmerica Airport, Scott Air Force Base, and Belleville.

$900,000 to Gateway East Trails to complete engineering on a bicycle/pedestrian trail project that will connect Lebanon, MidAmerica Airport, Scott Air Force Base, and Belleville. US 51 Multi-use Path Project, Decatur: $1.5 million for the City of Decatur to construct a separated pedestrian/bike path on US 51 to connect an underserved area to downtown Decatur.

$1.5 million for the City of Decatur to construct a separated pedestrian/bike path on US 51 to connect an underserved area to downtown Decatur. Zero Emission Locomotive Commuter Rail Pilot, Cook & Will Counties, Illinois: $1.5 million to Metra for a zero emission locomotive pilot on Metra’s Rock Island Line.

$1.5 million to Metra for a zero emission locomotive pilot on Metra’s Rock Island Line. All Stations Accessibility Program, Oak Park: $3 million to the Chicago Transit Authority help improve the accessibility of the Oak Park and Ridgeland stations on the CTA Green Line.

$3 million to the Chicago Transit Authority help improve the accessibility of the Oak Park and Ridgeland stations on the CTA Green Line. Chronic Flooding Relief, Cahokia Heights: $1,741,000 to Centreville Citizens for Change to provide immediate relief to Centreville community residents by addressing the contaminated indoor air and drinking water in many homes. These unhealthy home conditions, caused by chronic flooding and wastewater overflow events, are serious public health issues. This project would be implemented in coordination with the Urban League St. Louis.

$1,741,000 to Centreville Citizens for Change to provide immediate relief to Centreville community residents by addressing the contaminated indoor air and drinking water in many homes. These unhealthy home conditions, caused by chronic flooding and wastewater overflow events, are serious public health issues. This project would be implemented in coordination with the Urban League St. Louis. Pedestrian and Bicycle Access, Normal: $3.5 million to the Town of Normal to increase pedestrian and bicycle access from low- and moderate-income communities to major commercial and metropolitan areas.

$3.5 million to the Town of Normal to increase pedestrian and bicycle access from low- and moderate-income communities to major commercial and metropolitan areas. Multimodal Transportation, Savoy: $2 million to the Village of Savoy to construct several multi-modal transportation routes, most notably the construction of an overpass for the Canadian National Railroad tracks with the associated 2-miles of required track realignment.

$2 million to the Village of Savoy to construct several multi-modal transportation routes, most notably the construction of an overpass for the Canadian National Railroad tracks with the associated 2-miles of required track realignment. Road Improvements, Chicago : $1.2 million to Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways for full reconstruction of Butler Drive, a key link in interstate commerce, and the adjacent truck loading areas with pavement designed for heavy vehicle use.

: $1.2 million to Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways for full reconstruction of Butler Drive, a key link in interstate commerce, and the adjacent truck loading areas with pavement designed for heavy vehicle use. Affordable Housing, Chicago: $1 million to Breakthrough Family Housing to provide 14 units of new affordable housing to families in the East Garfield Park community area on Chicago's west side.

$1 million to Breakthrough Family Housing to provide 14 units of new affordable housing to families in the East Garfield Park community area on Chicago's west side. Food Insecurity, Chicago: $450,000 to Greater Chicago Food Depository to help address food insecurity and hunger in the Chicagoland region.

$450,000 to Greater Chicago Food Depository to help address food insecurity and hunger in the Chicagoland region. ADA Upgrades, Markham: $1 million to Cook County Bureau of Asset Management to enhance the accessibility of the Markham Courthouse.

$1 million to Cook County Bureau of Asset Management to enhance the accessibility of the Markham Courthouse. STEAM Hub Creation, Mount Carrol: $438,000 to University of Illinois Board of Trustees, in partnership with the West Carroll School District to develop a STEAM Hub. This STEAM Hub project would include computers, digital and 3-D printers, sewing machines and art supplies for classroom instruction and after-school learning. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending