WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with the CEO and President of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach to discuss MetroLink, the bistate transit system serving St. Louis and Metro East. During their meeting, the Senators heard from Mr. Roach about MetroLink’s new safety plan and proposed expansion to the transit system. Mr. Roach spoke about federal support for MetroLink, noting Durbin’s efforts to secure Federal Transit Administration (FTA) emergency relief funding to assist the transit system in recovering from extensive flooding in the Metro East region.

“MetroLink fulfills an important service in keeping Illinois and Missouri connected,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I had an impactful conversation this afternoon with President of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach about the future of MetroLink and ensuring that the transit system remains safe and accessible for every rider.”

“It was great to meet with the Bi-State Development Agency today to discuss all the ways the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is continuing to benefit Illinois and the Metro East,” Duckworth said. “Continuing to invest in the development of our infrastructure and public transportation is critical, and I’ll keep doing what I can from the federal level with Senator Durbin to support infrastructure development all throughout our state.”

