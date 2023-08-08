QUINCY – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today led every member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Biden urging the White House to grant Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) for Illinois, to help Cook County recover from storm damage. From late June to early July, severe storms passed through Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We write in support of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for federal assistance for the State of Illinois, to help Cook County recover from storm damage that occurred from late June to early July,” wrote the lawmakers.

“Governor Pritzker has indicated that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and local governments. He requests Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance and activation of hazard mitigation programs to help individuals and households in Cook County clean up and rebuild following large-scale damage. We also request federal disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration (SBA), including low-interest disaster loan access, for Cook County as well as the counties contiguous to it,”the lawmakers continued.

Full text of the letter is available here.

More like this: