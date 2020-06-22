WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined the entire Senate Democratic caucus in introducing a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans, and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The resolution also recognizes how the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the systemic inequality that LGBTQ people face in the health care, employment, and housing systems in the United States, leading to a disparate impact on LGBTQ people.

“This Pride Month, and always, I will continue to stand with and celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ Americans. We’ve made big steps in the fight for equality for the LGBTQ community, especially with the Supreme Court strengthening workplace protections for LGBTQ Americans this week, but there’s still work to be done,” said Durbin. “With this resolution, Senate Democrats are reaffirming our commitment to fighting for equality for all Americans, regardless of who they love or how they identify.”

“No one should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love and we all deserve to be our most authentic selves while living life to the fullest,” said Duckworth. “We still have a long way to go on the path to true equality and that’s one of the reasons why I’m proud to join my Democratic colleagues in introducing a resolution to officially recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month.”

The first-ever Senate Pride Month Resolution was introduced in June 2017, after President Trump broke the eight-year tradition of offering an official presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month. This is the fourth year in a row that the resolution has been introduced. Last week, the Supreme Court affirmed that federal employment laws protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination, a landmark case and victory for the LGBTQ community.

In 2019, Senate Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act, legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance, and education.

Along with Durbin and Duckworth, the resolution was co-sponsored by all Senate Democrats, including Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Tina Smith (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Doug Jones (D-AL), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bob Casey (D- PA), Michael Bennett (D-CO), Tom Carper (D-DE), Angus King (I-ME), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chris Coons (D-DE), Mark Warner (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Tom Udall (D-NM), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Benjamin Cardin (D-MD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jack Reed (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

Full text of the resolution is available here.

