WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to introduce the United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation resolution, urging Congress to form the first commission acknowledging and examining the systemic racism that has disenfranchised Black Americans and other communities of color throughout U.S. history and the racial inequities that persist today. U.S. Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced the resolution in the House in June.

“The United States must acknowledge that systemic racism has impacted Black Americans and other communities of color throughout our nation’s history and continues to persist in our society at nearly every level. If we want to move beyond the scars of the past and present, it starts by recognizing this truth. Our resolution urges Congress to establish a commission to examine systemic racism in America and act as a catalyst for progress. This is just one step towards a more equal and just nation,” Durbin said.

“There is no doubt that systemic racism is still present in our nation’s criminal justice, health, education transportation, economic, social and environmental institutions,” Duckworth said. “Our country will never reach its full potential if we continue to fail to acknowledge the role that systemic racism and white supremacy has played in these systems and its impact on Black Americans and other communities of color. It’s time we confront and learn from our history so we can tackle these injustices, which is why I’m proud to support this resolution that serves as a much-needed supplement to other critical legislative efforts, like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

Joining Durbin, Duckworth, and Booker on this resolution include: U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Richard Menendez (D-NJ), Chris Coons (D-DE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

