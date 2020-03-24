WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) in urging President Trump to exercise authorities used in the wake of natural disasters to waive local cost sharing provisions for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) assistance, under the President’s emergency declaration, to streamline more federal resources into states and communities responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“Now, as the entire nation faces the challenges of a global pandemic, we are asking that your administration unlock the full capacity of the federal government so that we can work on the frontlines to save lives and protect our most vulnerable populations,” the Senators wrote in a letter to President Trump. “Unfortunately, since the original emergency declaration…cases have only grown more rapidly and the worst is likely still to come.”

Typically, state and local governments are required pay 25 percent of the total cost. However, after Superstorm Sandy battered New Jersey and other states in 2012 and major flooding hit Louisiana in 2016, the federal government in many cases covered 100 percent of the cost to repair damaged public buildings and infrastructure through Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA).

In response to other natural disasters, presidents have authorized, through the Stafford Act, FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) to help support households and individuals to recover.

The Senators argued the strain on the American people and local and state governments during this public health emergency is no different than dealing with the impact and aftermath of a natural disaster.

“It is vital that the federal government leverage all of its resources to help state and local governments fight to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Senators continued. “Increasing the federal cost share for FEMA PA to 100% and unlocking IA for affected families are important steps that will help our nation combat this massive threat.”

Joining Durbin, Duckworth, Menendez, and Cassidy on the letter included Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jack Reed (D-RI), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Gary Peters (D-MI), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Patty Murray (D-WA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Maizie Hirono (D-HI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

