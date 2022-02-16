Durbin, Duckworth Highlight Nearly 500 Rural Illinois Jobs Created Or Saved Through Federal Investments Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that new federal investments are expected to help several rural businesses and communities across Illinois create 170 jobs and save 328 additional jobs. Today’s investments come through multiple United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Programs. “I’m proud to see this federal support helping create and save good-paying jobs in rural communities and glad that the Biden Administration is committed to helping uplift local businesses in Illinois,” said Duckworth. “Federal support like this helps create economic opportunities that can empower working families, and I’ll continue working with Senator Durbin and others to make sure hardworking Illinoisans throughout our state receive the resources they deserve.” Article continues after sponsor message “These USDA grants and loans will help create jobs, support small businesses, and spur economic development in rural communities throughout Illinois,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that every corner of our state has access to these federal investments.” “USDA Rural Development is partnering with diverse businesses and small towns across Illinois to build stronger local economies and vibrant communities through a variety of grants and loan programs.” USDA Rural Development Illinois Director, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan said. “By funding these business programs and community facilities, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to answer the call of rural Illinois to invest locally. These investments will help rural communities to transform their economies and bring high-paying jobs, economic opportunities, healthcare, and education to those who are the engine driving our state forward.” Under today’s announcement, the following Illinois communities and businesses will receive loans and grants through the USDA, totaling $35,854,987: Mattoon Hotel will receive a loan of $10,000,000 which is expected to create 65 new jobs and aid in the construction of a 102-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel and an approximately 8,200 square foot convention center.

will receive a loan of $10,000,000 which is expected to create 65 new jobs and aid in the construction of a 102-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel and an approximately 8,200 square foot convention center. Wilson Nurseries will receive a loan of $2,850,000 which is expected to save 97 jobs and help the business restructure its debt.

will receive a loan of $2,850,000 which is expected to save 97 jobs and help the business restructure its debt. Carlinville Associates will receive a loan of $1,307,000 which is expected to create 30 jobs and help the business renovate its commercial property that’s home to 21 local businesses.

will receive a loan of $1,307,000 which is expected to create 30 jobs and help the business renovate its commercial property that’s home to 21 local businesses. Farm King Supply will receive a loan of $16,000,000 which is expected to save 218 jobs and provide the company, including its stores in five Illinois counties, with additional financing.

will receive a loan of $16,000,000 which is expected to save 218 jobs and provide the company, including its stores in five Illinois counties, with additional financing. Southern Illinois Crankshaft will receive a loan of $4,000,000 which is expected to create new jobs and save 13 more. This support will also provide the company with additional financing.

will receive a loan of $4,000,000 which is expected to create new jobs and save 13 more. This support will also provide the company with additional financing. The City of Flora is will receive a grant of $191,052 which is expected to save all the jobs associated with Clay County Hospital’s operating room. This support also allows the purchasing of equipment for the operating room.

is will receive a grant of $191,052 which is expected to save all the jobs associated with Clay County Hospital’s operating room. This support also allows the purchasing of equipment for the operating room. Clay Electric Co-operative will receive a loan of $544,000 which is expected to allow for the purchasing of an upgraded electric metering system for the City of Fairfield. This loan will also help create a new job for managing the system.

will receive a loan of $544,000 which is expected to allow for the purchasing of an upgraded electric metering system for the City of Fairfield. This loan will also help create a new job for managing the system. Norris Electric Cooperative will receive a loan of $204,000 which is expected to create six new jobs and help expand a warehouse in Illinois.

will receive a loan of $204,000 which is expected to create six new jobs and help expand a warehouse in Illinois. Southern Five Development Corporation will receive a grant of $8,935 which is expected to be a part of a Rural Microloan Revolving Fund for rural entrepreneurs and small businesses.

will receive a grant of $8,935 which is expected to be a part of a Rural Microloan Revolving Fund for rural entrepreneurs and small businesses. The Mill at Janie's Farm will receive a grant of $250,000 which is expected to create 10 new jobs and assist the small business in reaching online customers through digital marketing.

will receive a grant of $250,000 which is expected to create 10 new jobs and assist the small business in reaching online customers through digital marketing. Prairierth Farm will receive a grant of $250,000 which is expected to create four jobs and help the small business increase inventory, postharvest labor, administrative, distribution and marketing efforts.

will receive a grant of $250,000 which is expected to create four jobs and help the small business increase inventory, postharvest labor, administrative, distribution and marketing efforts. Rock Creek Ventures will receive a grant of $250,000 which is expected to create 54 sales and marketing jobs and launch its snack product through e-commerce and brick and mortar stores. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending