SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today joined a call with representatives from advocacy, community service, and behavioral health nonprofits across Illinois to discuss support for nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the call, the Senators heard from nonprofit leaders about the strain the COVID-19 crisis has placed on their organizations and discussed provisions in the CARES Act that offer financial assistance to nonprofits.

“Nonprofits are doing everything they can to offer support to Illinoisans struggling in this time of increased need. These community contributions are vital, and I will continue to push for federal resources to support the mission of these nonprofits as they balance increased demand for their services and financial hardship,” said Durbin.

“I’m grateful I had the opportunity to speak with non-profit organizations that show ‘American service’ isn’t limited to picking up a rifle to defend democracy—it can also mean picking up a spoon to feed the less fortunate or a piece of chalk to teach low-income kids,” said Duckworth. “Their work is as important as it’s ever been and I will continue doing all I can to provide them with the assistance needed so they can make it through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nonprofits participating in the call today with Durbin and Duckworth included:

Gateway

Heartland Alliance

Catholic Charities

Metropolitan Family Services

United Way of Metro Chicago

Chicago Community Trust

Rosecrance

Thresholds

Alzheimers Association

YMCA of Metro Chicago

Centerstone

UCAN

Chestnut Health Systems

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Illinois Partners for Human Service

YMCA USA

Forefront

