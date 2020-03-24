WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with the Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors and a group of Illinois mayors from across the State and heard how the pandemic is affecting local governments, small businesses, and essential services. Durbin and Duckworth discussed the lost tax revenue state and local governments will face as a result of the pandemic and promised they would continue to push for federal assistance. Durbin and Duckworth have also supported stimulus policies that support workers and families, such as direct cash payments to Americans, increased access to paid leave, and expansions to unemployment insurance. Durbin and Duckworth have also urged for increases in medical supplies and test kit materials for Illinois as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

“These are challenging times for local governments and we have to do everything we can to support them as they care for their cities and villages throughout Illinois. First and foremost, we must provide local hospitals additional resources, and I will continue to push my colleagues in the Senate to boost funding for medical supplies that are desperately needed on the ground to fight this virus,” Durbin said. “We also have to address the economic impact this pandemic is having on our cities by passing a stimulus bill that assists state and local governments in financial need, and that puts workers and families first.”

“Local governments in every corner of our state are struggling with the unprecedented economic consequences of this pandemic,” Duckworth said. “I appreciated this opportunity to hear from local leaders, and I’ll keep working alongside Senator Durbin to do whatever we can to support these communities while helping them stabilize their budgets and restart their economies.”

