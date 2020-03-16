After hundreds of passengers were forced to wait in close quarters for hours on end in order to clear medical screenings at customs at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today sent a letter to Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chad Wolf, Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan, and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar demanding additional federal resources be immediately directed to the 13 airports, including Chicago O’Hare International Airport, responsible for screening passengers following the President’s new directives with regard to travelers arriving in the U.S. from Schengen countries.

“Not only do these extensive wait times cause issues for the Airport and its travelers, but given the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it increases the risk for the City of Chicago and all who pass through it, as it contradicts current public health guidelines for masses of people to be in such close proximity to one another at this time,” wrote Durbin and Duckworth. “We request that you expedite the process of providing guidelines and the necessary resources, including staff and any required screening apparatus and processes, to these 13 airports to ensure their operations are not disrupted and that public health is preserved.”

In their letter, Durbin and Duckworth said it was unacceptable that the airports responsible for screening have received little guidance or few resources to execute the new policy. U.S. citizens returning from travel were faced with four to six hour wait times and large crowding at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and other international airports around the country last night. On a call with Vice President Mike Pence today, Durbin secured a commitment for increased resources at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.



Full text of the letter is available here and below:

March 15, 2020

Article continues after sponsor message

Dear Acting Secretary Wolf, Secretary Azar, and Acting Commissioner Morgan:

We are writing to request that additional federal resources immediately be directed to the 13 airports, including Chicago O’Hare International Airport, responsible for screening passengers following the President’s new directives with regard to passengers arriving to the U.S. from Schengen countries.

It is unacceptable that the airports responsible for this screening have received little guidance or few resources to execute this new policy, more than three days following the President’s announcement. Chicago O’Hare International Airport reports it has not received any contact from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to discuss how to accommodate these new travel restrictions, now in effect for travelers coming from 26 additional countries.

As a result—despite the Airport employing its own resources to the fullest extent—this has caused large crowds and wait times of up to 4 to 6 hours for returning U.S. citizens. Not only do these extensive wait times cause issues for the Airport and its travelers, but given the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it increases the risk for the City of Chicago and all who pass through it, as it contradicts current public health guidelines for masses of people to be in such close proximity to one another at this time.

We request that you expedite the process of providing guidelines and the necessary resources, including staff and any required screening apparatus and processes, to these 13 airports to ensure their operations are not disrupted and that public health is preserved.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this request.

Sincerely,

More like this: