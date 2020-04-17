WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with seven of their Senate colleagues, today expressed concern to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about the front-line health providers and settings that were excluded from, or inadequately supported through, the $30 billion first round of CARES Act funding. In a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, the Senators urged the Department to alter the methodology for the next round of the CARES Act’s total $100 billion funding to better reflect the unique contributions of children’s hospitals, hospitals that serve a disproportionate share of Medicaid and uninsured patients, and rural hospitals, as well as hospitals that serve communities with higher volumes of COVID-19 cases.

“As HHS prepares to allocate the next round of funding appropriated by Congress through the CARES Act, we urge you to prioritize children’s hospitals, hospitals with high rates of Medicaid and uninsured patients, and rural hospitals, all of which are on the front lines of this unprecedented health emergency and were insufficiently supported through the first tranche of grants,” the Senators wrote.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Senators expressed concern that the first round of CARES Act funding, which was allocated based upon a health care institution’s Medicare Part A and B claims from 2019, did not properly recognize hospitals facing an outsized burden of COVID-19 cases, including those in geographic hot spots.

In addition to Durbin and Duckworth, the letter was signed by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

More like this:

Durbin Joins Bipartisan Senate Leaders To Urge The Trump Administration To Reverse Course On Liheap Staffing Cuts
Apr 5, 2025
Duckworth, Durbin Join Colleagues in Demanding HHS Restore Title X Family Planning Funding Immediately to Protect Health Care Services for Millions
Apr 12, 2025
Durbin Highlights Importance Of Nih Funding To Red States & Urges Republican Senators To Stand Up For Medical Research As Trump Freezes Funding
Today
Durbin, Duckworth, Colleagues Blast Trump Administration’s Attacks On Head Start, Demand RFK Jr. Immediately Release Funding And Reverse Firings
Apr 29, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth Lead Illinois Democratic Delegation In Message To Secretary Kennedy: Dismantling Of HHS Does Nothing To 'Make America Healthy Again'
Apr 13, 2025

 