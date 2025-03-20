WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Trump administration and Elon Musk attack public education in America by closing offices and laying off 1,300 workers at the Department of Education, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and 35 of their Senate colleagues in a letter to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon expressing outrage at the administration’s reckless and illegal firing of half of the workforce at the U.S. Department of Education, which will devastate America’s public education system and impact students across the country.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, when 60 percent of people live paycheck to paycheck, millions of Americans cannot afford higher education, and 40 percent of our nation’s 4th graders and 33 percent of 8th graders read below basic proficiency, it is a national disgrace that the Trump Administration is attempting to illegally abolish the Department of Education and thus, undermine a high-quality education for our students,” wrote the lawmakers.

The lawmakers noted that these layoffs and closures will have devastating effects on the nation’s students, including by limiting the Department’s ability to guarantee federal funding reaches communities that rely on it, ensure students can access federal financial aid, and uphold students’ civil rights. Not even 24 hours after the staff reductions were announced, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) experienced a glitch that prevented students and families from accessing the application. Education Department workers responsible for fixing it had reportedly been fired.

The lawmakers continue: “[The layoffs] would also mean decreased enforcement of rights for children with disabilities and fewer resources for students from low-income backgrounds and children with disabilities, like the 26 million students from low-income backgrounds and over 100,000 public schools in every community across this country that rely on Title I funding; the 7.5 million students with disabilities who benefit under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and the 7 million students who receive Pell grants to help access higher education.”

“We will not stand by as you attempt to turn back the clock on education in this country through gutting the Department of Education. Our nation’s public schools, colleges, and universities are preparing the next generation of America’s leaders—we must take steps to strengthen education in this country, not take a wrecking ball to the agency that exists to do so,” concluded the lawmakers.

Joining Durbin, Duckworth, and Sanders on the letter are Senators Maize Hirono (D-HI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Peter Welch (D-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jack Reed (D-RI), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Patty Murray (D-WA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Read the text of the letter here.

