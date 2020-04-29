SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) in leading a group of 25 Senators to urge Senate leadership to include additional emergency funding for nonprofit organizations in the next COVID-19 relief bill. Nonprofits are an essential part of the frontline coronavirus pandemic response, providing important social services such as nutrition assistance, shelter for those experiencing homelessness, child care and education programs, and care for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“During this public health crisis, communities nationwide are relying on nonprofit services to survive,” the Senators wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “As we draft legislation both to mitigate and recover from this pandemic, we must give nonprofits the support they need to lead their communities out of this crisis.”

While demand for nonprofit services is increasing, these organizations are facing significant economic hardship. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide forgivable loans to eligible small businesses and nonprofits. Congress recently approved a $310 billion increase in PPP funding—but additional federal investment will be required to provide nonprofits with much needed financial assistance.

In addition to Durbin, Duckworth, and Schatz, the letter was also signed by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chris Coons (D-DE), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tom Carper (D-DE), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

The letter was also endorsed by 53 organizations, including the National Council of Nonprofits, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Meals on Wheels, YWCA USA, YMCA of the USA, and National Health Council. For a full list, click here.

