WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that airports throughout Illinois will receive a total of $69,995,370 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to address the COVID-19 crisis. These funds – which were authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – will help airport operators meet ongoing needs and to manage current construction projects as revenues have plummeted.

“The aviation industry is facing the steepest decline in air travel in history, threatening thousands of jobs in Illinois. This critical federal funding will help airports around our state stay afloat and continue operations," Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to provide relief for Illinoisans during this unprecedented crisis.”

“Making sure our airports across Illinois continue to have the support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic is important,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding through to CARES Act to help support our state’s transportation systems.”

The CARES Act provided $10 billion in federal assistance to commercial and general aviation airports nationwide. The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The allocation by Illinois airport is available HERE .

