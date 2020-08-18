WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has been awarded a total of $958,207 in federal grant funding to enhance the state’s emergency response capabilities when dealing with hazardous materials related to transportation incidents. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

Article continues after sponsor message

“This federal funding will support critical planning and training efforts that ensure the health and safety of Illinoisans, particularly in communities surrounding major transportation routes,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue to support efforts to strengthen Illinois’ emergency response capabilities.”

“Helping ensure the proper handling of hazardous transportation materials helps keep communities across our state safer,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin in advocating for federal investments that help keep Illinois prepared for emergency response.”

This PHMSA funding can be used to develop, improve and implement emergency plans, study flow patterns of hazardous materials through the state, and determine the need for regional hazardous materials emergency response teams.

More like this: