CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded a total of $939,214 to ten communities across Illinois through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. Each department awarded will use the funds for operations and safety including professional training, wellness and fitness programs equipment, personal protective equipment, modifications to facilities, and supplies that support firefighting and non-affiliated EMS operations and safety. This program is administered by the DHS’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

“Our nation's firefighters are called upon day after day to protect our communities. As these brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way, we must ensure that they are equipped with the best, most up-to-date tools possible to do their jobs well,” Durbin said. “I’m proud to fight for funding that will support our first-responders throughout Illinois.”

“Firefighters in communities throughout Illinois risk their lives and run toward danger when others run away. We owe it to them to make sure they have the best equipment and training, and I'm proud to join senator Durbin in announcing this funding to help them get it,” Duckworth said.

Under this announcement, the following departments will receive DHS funding:

East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District (East Dundee, IL): $61,905

$61,905 Lynwood Fire Department (Lynwood, IL): $19,265

$19,265 North Riverside Fire Department (North Riverside, IL): $82,667

$82,667 Palos Heights Fire Protection District (Palos Heights, IL): $34,286

$34,286 Pekin Fire Department (Pekin, IL): $184,910

$184,910 Raymond Community Fire Protection District (Raymond, IL): $36,002

$36,002 Taylor Springs Fire Department (Taylor Springs, IL): $75,239

$75,239 Village of Lombard (Lombard, IL): $318,069

$318,069 Village of Niles (Niles, IL): $60,204

$60,204 Village of West Dundee Fire Department (West Dundee, IL): $66,667

Assistance to Firefighters Grants provide first-responder organizations the ability to obtain much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles and training in an effort to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness. Since Fiscal Year 2001, the AFG Program has provided approximately $6.7 billion in grants to first-responder organizations.

