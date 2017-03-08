WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the State of Illinois will receive $4,310,055 in grant funding through the Housing Trust Fund (HTF), a federal grant program administered by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The HTF program seeks to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe, and sanitary affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households, including homeless families. HTF funds may be used for the production or preservation of affordable housing through the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction, and/or rehabilitation of non-luxury housing with suitable amenities.

“For too many low-income families, affordable housing options simply don’t exist—it’s become a crisis in Illinois, and the National Housing Trust Fund is critical to addressing it. Many of these families are making unimaginable sacrifices just to pay their rent, often living in less safe areas, cutting back on food and health care, or working a second job. This funding will allow the state and its partners to create safe, affordable housing opportunities for the homeless and extremely low-income households,” said Durbin.

“Every American deserves access to safe and affordable housing,” said Duckworth. “I’m pleased this funding will help ensure low-income families across Illinois have access to the resources they need to pull themselves out of poverty.”

HTF is a new affordable housing production program that will complement existing Federal, state and local efforts to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe, and sanitary affordable housing. The HTF program was established under Title I of the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, Section 1131.

