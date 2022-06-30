Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $2.4 Million For Education Programs For Illinois Medical Professionals.

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $2,438,724 for education programs for Illinois medical professionals. The funding will go toward Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago’s Graduate Medical Education Program and Loyola University of Chicago’s Nurse Faculty Loan Program.

“The medical field is constantly evolving. To keep up with the latest lifesaving treatments and medical advancements, we must invest in continuing education programs for medical professionals and incentives programs to ensure we can meet the needs of Illinois communities,” said Durbin. “I look forward to seeing these Illinois institutions putting this robust funding to good use by strengthening education programs for our medical professionals.”

“For more than two years, healthcare workers and medical professionals have helped us navigate a deadly, global pandemic, and the institutions that help develop these dedicated heroes deserve federal support to continue educating and training our state’s future medical professionals,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to help announce these resources and look forward to witnessing their immense impact in Illinois.”

A breakdown of the funding is included below:

Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago: $2,324,559

Loyola University of Chicago: $114,165

