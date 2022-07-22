Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $12.2 Million For Health Care Research In Illinois.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $12,245,863 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) biomedical research grants for Illinois institutions. The funding will be put toward research programs across the state to support medical advancement in various fields, ranging from vascular diseases to mental health research.

“Federal investments in medical research pushes our society forward, bringing us new treatments for the serious conditions that touch all of our families in one way or another,” said Durbin. “Illinois’ world-class research institutions will make good use of this federal funding to make devastating diseases like cancer, ALS, or heart disease more treatable.”

“By increasing support for biomedical research, we can help deliver real public health results for Illinois families,” Duckworth said. “I will keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure organizations and researchers have the federal support they need to improve research, provide accessible care and help save lives.”

Recipients of HHS grants include:

Loyola University Chicago: $697,565

Northwestern University at Chicago: $799,048

Northwestern University at Chicago: $618,542

Northwestern University at Chicago: $544,893

University of Illinois at Chicago: $708,362

Northwestern University at Chicago: $475,275

University of Illinois at Chicago: $399,750

Midwestern University: $726,426

University of Illinois at Chicago: $388,443

Loyola University Chicago: $184,530

University of Illinois at Chicago: $239,850

Northwestern University at Chicago: $1,510,986

University of Chicago: $1,561,514

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: $685,464

University of Illinois at Chicago: $351,478

Northwestern University at Chicago: $442,662

University of Illinois at Chicago: $719,502

University of Illinois at Chicago: $378,177

Rush University Medical Center: $813,396

In March 2021, Durbin introduced the American Cures Act, which would provide annual budget increases of five percent plus inflation at America’s top four biomedical research agencies: the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense Health Program, and the Veterans Medical and Prosthetics Research Program. Over the last seven years, through the Appropriations process, Durbin has successfully worked on a bipartisan basis to increase funding for the National Institutes of Health by nearly 50 percent.

