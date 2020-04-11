SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Illinois hospitals and health providers a total of $1,204,103,180 in grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide relief and support ongoing treatment efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s funding is part of the CARES Act’s “Marshall Pan,” which included $100 billion for hospitals and other health care providers to deliver immediate, direct relief for coronavirus-related expenses and lost revenues.

“Hospitals and other frontline health care facilities are facing one of the worst public health crises in our nation’s history,” said Durbin. “This critical federal relief funding will help health care providers across Illinois keep their doors open and obtain essential equipment so they can continue to provide high-quality treatment and care in communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Lives are at stake across Illinois and our entire country because of COVID-19, and our health care workers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this much-needed infusion of federal funding to help our state’s hospitals and health care workers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis.”

Today’s funding announcement is the first of several installments that will comprise the $100 billion fund included in the CARES Act. The CARES Act is also delivering relief to hospitals and frontline health workers through the Medicare Accelerated Payment (MAP) program, $53 million in supplemental funding that was awarded to Illinois’ Community Health Centers, and $16 billion to replenish personal protective equipment supplies in the Strategic National Stockpile.

More like this: