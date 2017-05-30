WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $1,104,542 to support the Early Head Start program at the Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois.



“This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families across Illinois thanks to the dedication and hard work of the staff at the Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois who tirelessly promote healthy development and school readiness for young children,” said Durbin. “The Early Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country—it’s a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond.”

“Every child deserves the opportunity to reach his or her full potential, which is why it’s so important that programs like Early Head Start have the resources they need to support Illinois children and families,” Duckworth said. “These investments in childhood development and parental support services will help provide children with the care and attention they deserve from a young age.”

The Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois has offices located across Illinois and serves more than 40,000 children and families each year in over 60 counties. Early Head Start (EHS) programs offered through Children's Home and Aid Society of Illinois provide a variety of services to low-income families in the areas of education and early childhood development; medical, dental and mental health; nutrition; and parent education. EHS programs serve pregnant women and children from birth to age 3.

