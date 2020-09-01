Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $11 Million For Community Health Centers Throughout Illinois
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois will receive $11.5 million in federal grants to support 44 Community Health Centers (CHCs) throughout the state. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program.
"Community Health Centers are a critical resource for millions of Americans – particularly in racially diverse and medically underserved communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic,” Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional funding to support health centers throughout this pandemic and beyond.”
“Community Health Centers are on the front lines of this deadly pandemic, helping save lives throughout Illinois and across the country while reducing health inequities,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis.”
The following Illinois health centers will receive funding:
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $367,750
- Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $222,701
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago): $220,250
- Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness, Inc. (Olympia Fields): $470,481
- Cass County Health Department (Virginia): $334,952
- Central Counties Health Center (Springfield): $205,250
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $250,371
- Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $60,750
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $279,546
- Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corporation (Christopher): $85,750
- Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $196,474
- Community Health Improvement (Decatur): $205,250
- Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $222,970
- Crusader Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $242,750
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $521,887
- Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $371,980
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $262,177
- Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $275,181
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $532,189
- Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $205,250
- Heartland Health Services (Peoria): $273,004
- Heartland Health Outreach (Chicago): $204,100
- Heartland International Health Center (Chicago): $338,023
- Henderson Co. Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $210,534
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $220,250
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $31,676
- Knox County Health Department (Galesburg): $219,612
- Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center (Waukegan): $235,250
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $418,705
- Macoupin County Public Health Department (Carlinville): $272,544
- Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $240,250
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $313,039
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $238,043
- Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $308,388
- Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $226,463
- Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $175,250
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $296,184
- SIHF Healthcare (East St. Louis): $209,100
- Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees (Springfield): $282,392
- TCA Health Inc. (Chicago): $216,444
- University of Illinois Board of Trustees (Chicago): $167,000
- VNA Health Care (Aurora): $381,339
- Whiteside County Health Department and Whiteside County Community Health Clinic (Rock Falls): $285,852
- Will County Health Department (Joliet): $217,748
