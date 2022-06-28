Durbin, Duckworth Announce $9.8 Million For Head Start Programs In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $9,818,557 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Head Start services for children under the age of five in receiving wrap-around support in early learning and development. The funding will go to Wabash Area Development, Inc. and Parent & Child Together for West Central Illinois, allocating $5,218,606 and $4,599,951 to the organizations respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This federal investment will be put toward building the foundation for lifelong success for children by supporting their early learning, health, and family well-being,” Durbin said. “I hope these organizations will thrive and open up new opportunities to local Illinois families with this extra support."

“When we support kids by investing in early childhood education and parental support programs, we give our kids a fair shot at reaching for and achieving their full potential,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that provide children throughout Illinois with the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.”

More like this: