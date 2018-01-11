WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $6,594,811 to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the Metro East. Head Start and Early Head Start provide comprehensive child development programs for low-income children from birth to age five.

“This federal funding helps ensure that children in the Metro East have the strong educational foundation they need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond,” Durbin said. “The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in Illinois and remain crucial for healthy development and school readiness.”

“I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that give children in the Metro East a fairer shot at reaching their full potential,” Duckworth said. “When we invest in childhood education and parental support services, we help provide children with the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom.”

Article continues after sponsor message

B.C.M.W. Community Services will receive $2,132,134 in funding to help ensure that 440 children from low-income families continue to receive high quality preparation for kindergarten. Families from Bond, Clinton, Marion, Washington, and Franklin Counties are served by B.C.M.W. Community Services’ Head Start Program.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services will receive $4,462,677 in funding to help children and families throughout Madison County. Riverbend’s Head Start and Early Start programs supports children ages birth through five, as well as their families and expectant mothers.

DURBIN, DUCKWORTH ANNOUNCE $6.5 MILLION FOR HEAD START PROGRAMS IN THE METRO EAST

More like this: