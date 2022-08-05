Durbin, Duckworth Announce $4.9 Million For Head Start Programs In Illinois.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $4,957,465 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Head Start services for children under the age of five in receiving wrap-around support in early learning and development. The two recipients of these grants are Community Action Agency for McHenry County, Inc., receiving $2,919,470, and Proviso Leyden Council for Community Actions, Inc., receiving $2,037,995.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Head Start is a federal investment that has put young kids on the path to lifelong success through programming that supports their early learning, health, and family well-being,” said Durbin. “With this federal support, I hope to see these organizations expand and fortify their existing programming to help Illinois families thrive.”

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs are crucial for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Duckworth.“This federal support for these programs won’t just support these children now, but helps set them up for a prosperous future as well. I'm proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

More like this: