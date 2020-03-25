WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois received $3.6 million in federal grants to support 45 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in their COVID-19 response efforts. This funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law on March 6, 2020. Health centers will now be able to use the funding to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.

"Community Health Centers are a critical resource for millions of Americans – particularly low-income families or those without health insurance. I’m pleased this federal funding will help health centers throughout Illinois respond to and prepare for additional coronavirus cases in our communities," Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional funding to support CHCs during this unprecedented public health pandemic."

"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our country because of COVID-19 and Community Health Centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."

The following CHCs received funding:

Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $230,491

Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $85,486

Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $73,286

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $118,461

Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $57,133

Cass County (Virginia): $53,726

Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $64,896

Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $53,040

Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $85,337

Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $61,853

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $80,256

Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $70,497

Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $65,504

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $73,672

Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $99,290

Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $141,129

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $80,796

Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $63,365

Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $77,868

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $118,508

Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $53,153

Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $63,214

Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $65,787

Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $84,630

Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $53,495

Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $79,211

Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $53,703

Knox County (Galesburg): $54,450

Lake County (Waukegan): $103,435

Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $115,289

Macoupin County (Carlinville): $57,381

Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $101,348

PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $87,919

Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $56,409

Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $69,342

Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $64,779

Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $60,616

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $73,135

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $121,566

Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $70,401

TCA Health (Chicago): $59,098

University of Illinois (Chicago): $82,683

VNA Health Care (Aurora): $152,135

Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $63,077

Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $66,017

This funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health centers across the country.

On Sunday, Durbin and Duckworth, along with Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and U.S. Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Danny K. Davis (D-IL), joined 165 lawmakers in calling on House and Senate leadership to dramatically increase long-term funding for CHCs in the third coronavirus legislative package being drafted by Congress to address the immediate economic and public-health emergency needs caused by the pandemic. Full text of the letter is available here.

