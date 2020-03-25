Durbin, Duckworth Announce $3.6 Million In Federal Funding To Help Illinois Health Centers Respond To Covid-19 Pandemic
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois received $3.6 million in federal grants to support 45 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in their COVID-19 response efforts. This funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law on March 6, 2020. Health centers will now be able to use the funding to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment, and boost telehealth capacity.
"Community Health Centers are a critical resource for millions of Americans – particularly low-income families or those without health insurance. I’m pleased this federal funding will help health centers throughout Illinois respond to and prepare for additional coronavirus cases in our communities," Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional funding to support CHCs during this unprecedented public health pandemic."
"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our country because of COVID-19 and Community Health Centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."
The following CHCs received funding:
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $230,491
- Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $85,486
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $73,286
- Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $118,461
- Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $57,133
- Cass County (Virginia): $53,726
- Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $64,896
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $53,040
- Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $85,337
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $61,853
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $80,256
- Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $70,497
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $65,504
- Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $73,672
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $99,290
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $141,129
- Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $80,796
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $63,365
- Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $77,868
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $118,508
- Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $53,153
- Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $63,214
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $65,787
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $84,630
- Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $53,495
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $79,211
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $53,703
- Knox County (Galesburg): $54,450
- Lake County (Waukegan): $103,435
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $115,289
- Macoupin County (Carlinville): $57,381
- Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $101,348
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $87,919
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $56,409
- Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $69,342
- Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $64,779
- Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $60,616
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $73,135
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $121,566
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $70,401
- TCA Health (Chicago): $59,098
- University of Illinois (Chicago): $82,683
- VNA Health Care (Aurora): $152,135
- Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $63,077
- Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $66,017
This funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health centers across the country.
On Sunday, Durbin and Duckworth, along with Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and U.S. Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Danny K. Davis (D-IL), joined 165 lawmakers in calling on House and Senate leadership to dramatically increase long-term funding for CHCs in the third coronavirus legislative package being drafted by Congress to address the immediate economic and public-health emergency needs caused by the pandemic. Full text of the letter is available here.
