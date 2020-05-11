WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois will receive $25,226,505 in federal grants to support expanded COVID-19 testing at 45 Community Health Centers (CHCs) across the state. This funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was signed into law on April 24th. Congressional Democrats fought to ensure that this legislation included a total of $25 billion in new funding to help improve our nation’s coronavirus testing capabilities, which will be necessary for any safe reopening of our economy.

"Community Health Centers are a critical resource for millions of Americans – particularly in racially diverse and medically underserved communities that have been disproportionately devastated by this pandemic," Durbin said. "I’m pleased this federal funding will help Illinois health centers increase testing capabilities and respond to the needs of their patients. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional funding to support CHCs and improved testing during this unprecedented public health pandemic."

"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our entire country because of COVID-19, and Community Health Centers are on the front lines," Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding to help our state work towards widespread testing and enable community health centers to continue serving their communities during this public health crisis."

Health centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

The following Illinois health centers will receive funding:

Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $2,698,969

Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $433,594

Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $311,239

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $1,023,874

Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $215,824

Cass County (Virginia): $171,094

Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $380,719

Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $156,394

Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $606,064

Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $362,824

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $728,239

Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $321,814

Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $360,934

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $253,504

Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $968,599

Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $1,328,134

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $504,679

Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $373,399

Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $684,724

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $901,399

Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $146,299

Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $261,184

Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $432,139

Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $507,424

Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $162,424

Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $548,524

Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $121,969

Knox County (Galesburg): $163,669

Lake County (Waukegan): $680,674

Lawndale Christian Health Centers (Chicago): $889,894

Macoupin County (Carlinville): $214,909

Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $656,674

PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $842,719

Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $166,804

Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $421,954

Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $286,204

Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $315,634

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $598,459

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $1,688,104

Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $654,334

TCA Health (Chicago): $208,864

University of Illinois (Chicago): $720,319

VNA Health Care (Aurora): $1,183,414

Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $295,969

Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $271,924

