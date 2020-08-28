WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Illinois has been awarded a total of $2,414,009 in federal funding to offset costs related to the historic flooding that occurred from February 24 to July 3, 2019. The funding, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding.

“I saw firsthand the impact this unpresented flooding had on families, farmers, and businesses last year. The resiliency of these communities and heroic efforts of emergency responders was inspiring. I’m glad they are receiving the federal support they deserve to recover and move forward,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I, along with the Illinois Congressional Delegation, pushed for this FEMA assistance, and will continue working to help Illinois recover and prepare for future extreme weather events.”

“These investments will go a long way to help Illinois’s infrastructure and support communities impacted by historic severe weather,” said Duckworth. “Flooding across our state last year devastated so many families and communities. I’m proud to keep working alongside Senator Durbin and the Illinois Congressional delegation to secure the federal resources necessary to restore affected communities and boost local economies.”

This funding will reimburse State and local governments for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, and Whiteside.

The flooding experienced in Illinois last year became the longest flood event to ever occur in the State. Many communities experienced power outages, road closures, and significant damages to homes and businesses. More than 1,694 homes and businesses sustained major damage as a result of serious flooding. Durbin and Duckworth led the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Trump last year calling for federal relief to help Illinois recover.

