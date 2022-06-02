Durbin, Duckworth Announce $21.2 Million For Head Start Programs In Illinois

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $21.2 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to support Head Start services for children under the age of five in receiving wrap-around support in early learning and development. The funding, awarded by the HHS Administration for Children and Families, will go to five organizations across Illinois.

“Head Start programs, even through the COVID-19 pandemic, have offered critical support to our youngest Illinoisans,” Durbin said. “Today’s significant investment will help build the foundation for lifelong success for these children by supporting their early learning, health, and family well-being.”

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said.“Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs aren’t just critical during the pandemic, they are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

The following Head Start agencies have been awarded funding:

  • Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago): $5,763,663
  • Educare of West DuPage (West Chicago): $2,325,331
  • Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation (Decatur): $1,096,301
  • Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois (Chicago): $10,380,453
  • Childcare Network of Evanston (Evanston): $1,721,895

