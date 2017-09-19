CHICAGO – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded a total of $200,000 to Northwestern University to support the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative (ILPQC), which works to improve the health of pregnant women, mothers, and infants through perinatal quality improvement initiatives implemented by participating birthing hospitals across Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois’ mothers, children, and families depend on access to quality, affordable health care,” said Durbin. “With this grant, I am glad that ILPQC and the CDC are continuing to improve the quality and coordination of perinatal care and health outcomes for women and infants across Illinois.”

“The health and strength of our children and families are critical to the strength of our nation,” said Duckworth. “I look forward to continuing my work with Senator Durbin to ensure that women and children have access to the quality health services they need from prenatal care and beyond.”

ILPQC is currently working with over 100 Illinois birthing hospitals. Currently there are 109 hospitals participating in obstetric initiatives and 26 hospitals participating in neonatal initiatives covering over 95 percent of births and 85 percent of neonatal intensive care unit beds in Illinois. ILPQC is currently one of six CDC-funded U.S. state perinatal quality collaboratives.

More like this: