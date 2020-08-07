WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke by phone with the National Association of Letter Carriers President Fredric Rolando about the operational changes leading to significant delays in mail delivery. On the call, Durbin and Rolando discussed the measures enacted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are prohibiting the United States Postal Service (USPS) from effectively operating and delivering medications, social security benefits, and packages. Last month, Postmaster General DeJoy eliminated overtime, which is when nearly 20 percent of postal work is done, reduced sorting and processing hours, and made changes to how mail rounds are conducted.

“The U.S. Postal Service is a 245-year-old essential service that keeps Americans connected to their community and small businesses running. Our postal workers deserve adequate leadership that helps them accomplish their mission, not halt their operations,” said Durbin. “With a general election in the near future and the risk of the USPS becoming cash-flow insolvent next year, we do not have time to play politics with the postal service. Funding the USPS should be a priority and I’m fighting for exactly that in the next COVID-19 relief bill.”

The House-passed Heroes Act includes a $25 billion provision, which is supported by Durbin, to offer emergency funding to the USPS to cover revenue losses over the next two years.

