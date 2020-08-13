WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with National Rural Letter Carriers Association President Ronnie Stutts about Postmaster General DeJoy’s recent changes to longstanding United States Postal Service (USPS) policies, including the elimination of overtime, a reduction in sorting and processing hours, and concerns over continuing staffing shortages. The changes have come at the expense of USPS’ ability to offer service to rural communities that do not have access to private mail delivery. USPS is legally required to offer delivery to “last mile” addresses, but because of the Postmaster General’s new policies and continuing staffing issues, rural mail carriers are not able to complete their rounds that rural communities rely on.

“The Trump Administration’s latest attempt to politicize and harm a government agency has led to dangerous delays in the delivery of lifesaving medications, social security benefits, and mail-in ballots,” said Durbin. “The Postmaster General must immediately take action to correct the harmful operational changes he’s made and ensure that USPS is accessible and affordable to everyone, especially rural communities.”

Last week, Durbin led the Democratic members of the Illinois delegation in demanding answers from Postmaster General DeJoy about the significant delays in the delivery of letters and packages to Illinoisans. Durbin also joined Senate Democrats this week in urging Postmaster General DeJoy to address the increasing costs and delivery times in mailing out ballots before the November general election.

