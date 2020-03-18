WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with CEO and President of the Alzheimer’s Association, Harry Johns. On a call with Johns, Durbin asked how the pandemic will impact the Alzheimer’s Association and the nonprofit industry as a whole.

“The coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly impact nonprofits, like the Alzheimer’s Association, and Congress should consider the needs of these organizations. The Alzheimer’s Association provides critical funding towards medical research and our nation’s caregivers. They help patients and families throughout Illinois and we must not forget them in this time of uncertainty,” Durbin said.

